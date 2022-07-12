Peyton Johnson, left, and Chloe Thomas learn yoga poses from Sarah Stone, St. Francis County Extension Agent and 4-H chair. Stone will be holding several 4-H fitness camps at the Forrest City Civic Center to teach children yoga as well as how to make and enjoy healthy snacks. The next camp is set for Tuesday, July 19, from 10 to 11 a.m.
featured
4-H Fun and Fitness camps
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
