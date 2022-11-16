St. Francis County 4-H chair and ag agent Sarah Stone places a 4-H fundraiser flier on the window at the Extension Service at the courthouse. SFC 4-H members are selling tickets for BBQ plates for Tuesday, Dec. 20, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., to help raise funds for 4-H activities. Tickets may be purchased from any 4-H parent. Business deliveries will be available for those who purchase 10 or more plates.
featured
4-H Fundraiser
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
