The annual 4-H O-Rama, held Thursday at East Arkansas Community College, saw numerous 4-H participants from across the state competing against one another in various categories. Above, a participant shows off his skills by performing a pitching style of bait casting.
featured
4-H O-Rama
Tags
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
