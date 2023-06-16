4H baitcasting 3col.jpg

The annual 4-H O-Rama, held Thursday at East Arkansas Community College, saw numerous 4-H participants from across the state competing against one another in various categories. Above, a participant shows off his skills by performing a pitching style of bait casting.

