St. Francis County 4-H members attended a STEM Camp on Thursday. Above, Breannah Pendleton takes her turn flying a drone. At right, the group uses team work to preform an experiment. Below, one of the drones used at the camp takes flight.
Katie West
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
