THNEWS_07082022_A01-1.jpg
Graphics

St. Francis County 4-H members attended a STEM Camp on Thursday. Above, Breannah Pendleton takes her turn flying a drone. At right, the group uses team work to preform an experiment. Below, one of the drones used at the camp takes flight.

Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition

Recommended for you