911 Center

The new St. Francis County 911 dispatch and call center, located inside the new SFC Detention Center, went live today as dispatchers began working at their new stations. Dispatcher Natalie Spain gets familiar with a station this morning as final work was being done on the system. Starting today, all of the emergency calls in the county will go through this system.

