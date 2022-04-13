Kinyuana Smith, administrative assistant with the City of Forrest City, visits the toddler classroom at the ABC School. Smith delivered toys, coloring books and other rewards to the children to recognize their participation in the Keep Forrest City Beautiful coloring contest. Each class was able to pick a toy from a bag or bucket, and also received other incentives.
featured
ABC School rewards
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition