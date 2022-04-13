KSmith-Toddler-Class-3col.jpg

Kinyuana Smith, administrative assistant with the City of Forrest City, visits the toddler classroom at the ABC School. Smith delivered toys, coloring books and other rewards to the children to recognize their participation in the Keep Forrest City Beautiful coloring contest. Each class was able to pick a toy from a bag or bucket, and also received other incentives.

Tags

Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition

Recommended for you