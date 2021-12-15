Students from the Forrest City ABC School are greeted by the Grinch and Marshall the Fire Dog this morning as they arrive at Forrest City City Hall for a visit with Santa at city hall. City hall employees shared the story of Christmas with the children, who also sang songs and received special treats.
featured
ABC visits Forrest City City Hall
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
