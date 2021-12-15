Santa-greets-kids-3col.jpg

Students from the Forrest City ABC School are greeted by the Grinch and Marshall the Fire Dog this morning as they arrive at Forrest City City Hall for a visit with Santa at city hall. City hall employees shared the story of Christmas with the children, who also sang songs and received special treats.

