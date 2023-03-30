Interstate debris field 4col.jpg

Debris is scattered in the median of Interstate 40 after this accident Wednesday. According to first responders, those involved in the accident suffered only minor injuries after three vehicles collided near the 250 westbound mile marker. Officials speculated a blowout on a trailer being towed by one of the vehicles caused the accident.

Tags

Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition

Recommended for you