The driver of this 18-wheeler told police his brakes malfunctioned as he was traveling down the northbound Interstate 40 exit ramp on North Washington Street near Holiday Drive about 7:30 Tuesday evening. The truck, loaded with coils of steel, came to rest across the concrete divider separating the north and south lanes of traffic on Highway 1 North. White Motor Company responded to the accident to remove the steel and truck. Police estimated the accident caused an estimated $25,000 damage to the highway and $80,000 in damage to the truck and trailer. According to the police report, highway crews responded to the scene last night to begin making repairs to the damaged roadway.
featured
Accident
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
