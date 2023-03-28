Area first responders were called to this accident on Old Madison Road about 2 p.m., Monday when this vehicle, which was reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed, left the roadway and collided with a tree. The single-vehicle accident saw the driver airlifted to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis. In the bottom photo, Forrest City Police Chief Ronald Broussard, left, and Fire Chief Shane Dallas discuss the accident.
Accident
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
