Library-BEST-BreastCare-info-ARDept-Health.jpg

Officials with the Arkansas Department of Health visited the Forrest City Public Library on Monday. Amanda Hunter, left, and Rachel Johnson organize information on breast cancer for those who do not have insurance or are under insured. The department has a special division for breast cancer care.

Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition

Recommended for you