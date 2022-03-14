Rose-and-Lisa.jpg

Forrest City Area Humane Society member Lisa Douglas works with Rose, the shepherd mix, to get her prepared for the St. Patrick's Day adopt-a-thon. Rose and other pups will be available for viewing on Thursday, March 17, from 4 until 6 p.m., at the Holy Grounds Community Coffee House on East Broadway in downtown Forrest City.

Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition

Recommended for you