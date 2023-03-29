DRAA 2col.jpg

The Delta Regional Airport Authority on Tuesday approved the usage of the airport for the annual Ride the Ridge Poker Run, hosted by the St. Francis Area Developmental Center. SFADC Director Joey Astin speaks about the event as board member Nancy Jarratt listens.

