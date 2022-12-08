Fred Rickert, standing, speaks about his work with the Environmental and Spatial Technologies (EAST) Initiative. Rickert was representing one of the many groups gathered for networking through the Arkansas Delta Community Connection. The meeting, held at the Forrest City Civic Center, connected health care organizations, nonprofits, grant writers and others to better serve the Delta.
featured
Arkansas Delta Community Connection holds organizational meeting in FCity
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition