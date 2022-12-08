Fred Rickert, standing, speaks about his work with the Environmental and Spatial Technologies (EAST) Initiative. Rickert was representing one of the many groups gathered for networking through the Arkansas Delta Community Connection. The meeting, held at the Forrest City Civic Center, connected health care organizations, nonprofits, grant writers and others to better serve the Delta.

