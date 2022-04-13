The St. Francis County Sheriff's Department has made an arrest in the death of Virginia Luker, 75, who was killed in her home near Madison over the weekend. Read the story in this afternoon's edition of the Times-Herald.
featured breaking
Arrest made
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition