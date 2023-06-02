The Art in the Alley block party on Thursday saw a large crowd of community members gather together to admire the work of local artisans. Frank Adams poses beside his piece of art called Forrest City Joe. Tyree Wynne speaks about his piece of art, which he said was an abstract self-portrait, called Buffalo Soldier.

