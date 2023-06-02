The Art in the Alley block party on Thursday saw a large crowd of community members gather together to admire the work of local artisans. Frank Adams poses beside his piece of art called Forrest City Joe. Tyree Wynne speaks about his piece of art, which he said was an abstract self-portrait, called Buffalo Soldier.
featured
Art in the Alley
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition