The St. Francis County Junior Auxiliary’s G.E.M.S. members learned about babysitting and how to perform CPR during classes Monday night at the Campbell House in Forrest City. Andreya Curne, left, follows instructions from Junior Auxiliary member Julie Brown while practicing chest compressions on a baby doll.
featured
Babysitting and CPR classes
Tags
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition