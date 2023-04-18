IMG_7865.JPG

The St. Francis County Junior Auxiliary’s G.E.M.S. members learned about babysitting and how to perform CPR during classes Monday night at the Campbell House in Forrest City. Andreya Curne, left, follows instructions from Junior Auxiliary member Julie Brown while practicing chest compressions on a baby doll.



