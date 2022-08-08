Back-to-school fair

The Forrest City School District held its annual back-to-school fair on Saturday at the Dwight Loften Mustang Arena. Many area groups joined FCSD staff to help hand out different school supplies to families who took part in the event. Above, members of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity hand out supplies to students.

The Forrest City School District held its annual back-to-school fair on Saturday at the Dwight Loften Mustang Arena. Many area groups joined FCSD staff to help hand out different school supplies to families who took part in the event. Above, members of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity hand out supplies to students.

Tags

Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition

Recommended for you