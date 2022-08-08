The Forrest City School District held its annual back-to-school fair on Saturday at the Dwight Loften Mustang Arena. Many area groups joined FCSD staff to help hand out different school supplies to families who took part in the event. Above, members of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity hand out supplies to students.
Back-to-school fair
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
