Forrest City School District students returned to campuses across the district this morning as classes resumed. Above, students at Central Elementary wait in the cafeteria to be taken to their classrooms. More pictures from the first day in the FCSD can be found on Page 6 of today’s Times-Herald.
Back to School
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
