The St. Francis County Election Commission met Monday evening to discuss the May 9 school board election which will see only one race this year. The race, in the Palestine-Wheatley School District, has incumbent Vernon Thweatt facing a challenge from Dustin Lee for the Zone 3 seat. Pictured during the meeting, from left, are SFC Election Commission Chairman Chris Oswalt, commissioner Pat Beede and SFC County Clerk Brandi McCoy.

