Marilyn Zaleski, St. Francis County Master Gardener, pulls a few weeds from around the St. Francis County Museum. The museum is one of the many projects maintained by the SFC Master Gardeners. Early registration for the SFC Master Gardeners fall seminar ends Saturday, Oct. 1.
Susan Belsinger and Tina Marie Wilcox will be guest speakers at this year's St. Francis County Master Gardeners fall seminar, and there is still time to pre-register for the event.
Anita Vandiver, president of the SFC Master Gardeners, said early registration for the seminar will continue through Saturday, Oct. 1, after which participants will be allowed to register at the door on the day of the event, beginning at 8:30 a.m.
Precious Memories is the theme for this year’s seminar, which will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the conference room at Woodruff Electric in Forrest City. The day-long seminar will begin at 9 a.m.
Herbal enthusiasts Belsinger and Wilcox met in 1996 when Susan went to present two herb programs at the Ozark Folk Center, where Wilcox is herbalist, head gardener and also coordinates all kinds of herbal events, according to information provided by Vandiver.
"Susan cooks, writes, takes photos and teaches; her last book co-authored with Dr. Arthur Tucker, 'Grow Your Own