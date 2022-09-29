Marylin.jpg

Marilyn Zaleski, St. Francis County Master Gardener, pulls a few weeds from around the St. Francis County Museum. The museum is one of the many projects maintained by the SFC Master Gardeners. Early registration for the SFC Master Gardeners fall seminar ends Saturday, Oct. 1.

Susan Belsinger and Tina Marie Wilcox will be guest speakers at this year's St. Francis County Master Gardeners fall seminar, and there is still time to pre-register for the event.

