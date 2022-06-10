A Red Cross Blood Drive held Thursday at the First United Methodist Church for Forrest City native Brian Wilson saw a large turnout of donors. Wilson’s aunt, Lisa Long, makes a donation with the help of Red Cross employee Alyssa Kennedy. According to American Red Cross Account Representative Mitch Davis, the group collected 51 pints of blood donations which is a record for the community. Davis said the goal was 36 pints. He said Red Cross is grateful to Corrine Eldridge and the Wilson family for promoting the drive. “This speaks volumes to the compassion of the Forrest City community,” said Davis.
featured
Blood Drive
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
