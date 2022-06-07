Sharon Kennedy goes over glazed pottery works destined for the kiln. Kennedy is just one member of the Blue Barn Pottery group who recently returned from the Delta Arts Festival in Newport. During the festival Judy Manning won a first place ribbon for a bowl she made. The group also sold 85% of the pottery pieces they brought to the festival at their booth.
featured
Blue Barn Pottery
- Katie West
-
- Updated
- Comments
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
