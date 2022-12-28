Members of the Forrest City Library Book Club met this morning to discuss the last book for 2022. Above, Sheila Gracey, children and youth services coordinator, listens as Lynda Bridges, right, and Pat Hanson speak about the book.
featured
Book Club
Tags
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
