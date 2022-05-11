Shots.jpg

Kathy Barron, St. Francis County Health Department Administrator, gives a Covid-19 vaccine booster to Tom Machen. The health department held a clinic at the Forrest City Civic Center Tuesday afternoon. Those needing vaccinations may contact the health department at 633-1340.

Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition

Recommended for you