IMG_5580.jpg

Members of the Pink Rubies held their annual breast cancer walk Saturday in Forrest City. The walk was to raise awareness for breast cancer and domestic violence. Participants gathered in the Grant Street parking lot near the Forrest City Fire Department and ended the walk at the Civic Center with festivities. Above, survivors and guests pose by the memorial table. More pictures from the event can be found on Page 6 of today’s Times-Herald.

Tags

Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition

Recommended for you