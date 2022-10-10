Members of the Pink Rubies held their annual breast cancer walk Saturday in Forrest City. The walk was to raise awareness for breast cancer and domestic violence. Participants gathered in the Grant Street parking lot near the Forrest City Fire Department and ended the walk at the Civic Center with festivities. Above, survivors and guests pose by the memorial table. More pictures from the event can be found on Page 6 of today’s Times-Herald.
Breast Cancer & Domestic Violence walk
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
