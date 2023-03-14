A suspect in a Monday afternoon robbery at an AT&T store in Brinkley is shown after being handcuffed by Arkansas State Police when officers stopped the vehicle near a Forrest City exit a short time after the robbery was reported about 4 p.m. Charges on the suspect and two others reportedly in the vehicle when it was stopped had not been released as of press time today.
featured
Brinkley Robbery
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
