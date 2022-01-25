The Forrest City Public Library hosted a public outreach session at the Forrest City Civic Center Monday evening for area residents to express their concerns about sustainable broadband to representatives of AR Broadband Now. The state-organized group has been gathering data to help negotiate with Internet service providers to provide Internet to under-serviced areas. St. Francis County residents are encouraged to use QR Codes on Page 2 of today’s Times-Herald to test their Internet connection during various hours of the day and report their findings in a survey.
Broadband data
- Katie West
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
