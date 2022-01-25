Screen-Shot-2022-01-25-at-1.08.53-PM.jpg

The Forrest City Public Library hosted a public outreach session at the Forrest City Civic Center Monday evening for area residents to express their concerns about sustainable broadband to representatives of AR Broadband Now. The state-organized group has been gathering data to help negotiate with Internet service providers to provide Internet to under-serviced areas. St. Francis County residents are encouraged to use QR Codes on Page 2 of today’s Times-Herald to test their Internet connection during various hours of the day and report their findings in a survey.

