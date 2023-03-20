broadband woodruff and bryant 2col.jpg

The Arkansas State Broadband Office held a meeting at the St. Francis County Courthouse on Friday to update residents and officials on what is on the horizon for broadband throughout the state. Forrest City Mayor Larry Bryant, right, speaks with Kevin Scott, with Woodruff Electric Cooperative, following the meeting.

