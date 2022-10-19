Children are bundling up now before heading outside as colder weather descends on the Delta. Two-year-old Lafayette Malone Jr., plays on a piece of playground equipment this morning at a local daycare. Photo by Brodie Johnson
Bundled
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
