The Forrest City Fire Department was called to a car fire this morning in a field off of Drexel Street in Forrest City. Fireman Cody Clark, left, works to dowse the vehicle with water as fellow firefighter Quentin Watson inspects other parts of the vehicle.
featured
Burnt vehicle
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
