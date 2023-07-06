burnt car 3col.jpg

The Forrest City Fire Department was called to a car fire this morning in a field off of Drexel Street in Forrest City. Fireman Cody Clark, left, works to dowse the vehicle with water as fellow firefighter Quentin Watson inspects other parts of the vehicle. 

