The Forrest City Police and Fire departments are investigating an arson that occurred around 3:30 this morning in the Beech Grove neighborhood. FCFD Battalion Chief Zakk Jumper, left, and Division Chief and Fire Marshal Jeremy Sharp look over what is left of a 2010 Mercedes Benz that was reportedly set on fire. The fire also spread to the structure.
featured
Car fire
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
