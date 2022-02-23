fire-tall-3col.jpg

The Forrest City Police and Fire departments are investigating an arson that occurred around 3:30 this morning in the Beech Grove neighborhood. FCFD Battalion Chief Zakk Jumper, left, and Division Chief and Fire Marshal Jeremy Sharp look over what is left of a 2010 Mercedes Benz that was reportedly set on fire. The fire also spread to the structure.

