On Thursday, Vaccaro Lumber Company celebrated 115 years of serving the area. At left, Chris Vaccaro and Ann Claire Vaccaro hand a hot dog to Forrest City Police Department Lt. Tommy Hampton during the event. Door prizes were also awarded during the anniversary celebration.

