They City of Forrest City recently recognized students at Stewart Elementary School with pizza and certificates for their work in helping pick up trash. Forrest City Administrative Assistant Kenyuana Smith hands out certificates to students to show the city’s appreciation for their efforts to make the city cleaner.
featured
Certificates of appreciation
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
