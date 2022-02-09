St. Francis County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Ronald Broussard, left, talks with an Arkansas State Police Trooper at the site of a wreck on Interstate 40 Tuesday afternoon. Deputies began chasing the blue Honda, pictured in the median on I-40, about 2 p.m., between Palestine and Wheatley. State Police deployed spike strips near the Widener exit to stop the vehicle. A sheriff’s department patrol car, which is being loaded onto a White Motor Company wrecker, was also damaged when the officer was unable to stop before hitting the spike strips. The driver, a Tennessee teenager, is being held on numerous charges in the SFC Jail. No injuries were reported in the incident.
Chase ends in wreck
- Katie West
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
