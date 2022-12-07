FCCC-DC-LD.jpg

Lisa Douglas, right, shows Forrest City City Councilman Danny Capps damage that rodents have caused to insulation at the animal shelter. Douglas showed council members photos of the damage at the shelter during their meeting Tuesday night at city hall. The council agreed to begin seeking bids on some projects that need to be repaired before colder weather sets in.

