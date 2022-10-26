FCFD-morning-checks.jpg

Firefighter Keaton Sandage performs morning checks at Fire Station 1 in downtown Forrest City. The Forrest City Fire Department checks equipment on fire engines daily to make sure everything is running properly so that when a call comes in they can get to their destination quickly.

Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition

Recommended for you