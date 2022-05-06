The murder of a man driving through Forrest City on Thursday brought the Forrest City Police and Fire departments together in search of the suspect. In the top photo, FCPD officers and detectives look over the crime scene outside Jordan’s on North Washington as they wait for a tow truck to arrive. The investigation into the murder continued this morning. At right, FCPD Detective Preston Gracey, left, speaks with Forrest City Fire Chief Shane Dallas regarding what areas the FCFD should search for evidence with their drones. The drones were being used to look for any items the suspect may have thrown away as he attempted to evade police.
featured
Chicago man killed in shooting outside convenience store
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition