soup-kitchen-3col.jpg

Dana Busby, left, gets ready to place the lid on a bowl of chili that had been prepared by Bill Swearengin for today's meal at the Graham Memorial Presbyterian Church Soup Kitchen. The Soup Kitchen is open for lunch each Monday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

