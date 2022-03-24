Chili-Day-straining-beef-2col.jpg

The Newcastle Volunteer Fire Department is gearing up for its annual chili day fundraiser in the activity center at First Baptist Church on Rosser Street in Forrest City. Chili will be served on Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Volunteer Richard Powell uses a strainer to drain the beef for the chili. Tickets, which are $8 in advance and $9 at the door, are good for a bowl of chili, crackers, corn chips, cheese, two cookies and a drink. To purchase tickets in advance, contact Kendall Pettus at 870-317-4835 or at White Motor Company at 870-633-1000.

