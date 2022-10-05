council-3-col-crop-left-&-right-to-posters.jpg

Forrest City Mayor Cedric Williams, left, along with city clerk Derene Cochran and councilman Danny Capps, listen to a presentation for upgrades to the Beech Grove Park. The council approved a plan during its meeting Tuesday which will allow the UA Division of Agriculture and Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas to work together on the improvements. Photo by Tamara Johnson

