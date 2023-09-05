The Forrest City Public Works Department serves the community in numerous ways from trash pickup to roadwork. Quentin Hamilton, with public works, rakes up leaves before using machinery to pick them up along Forrest Street this morning.
featured
Cleaning streets
Tags
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
