Employees of the Forrest City Police Department perform numerous tasks for the community. Thee Brown, with the Forrest City Police Department, makes his way around Forrest City picking up trash in an effort to help clean up the community.
featured
Cleaning up the city
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
