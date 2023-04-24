Forrest Citians banded together over the weekend to take on areas throughout the city to help with the appearance during the annual spring cleanup event. In one photo, Forrest City Administrative Assistant Kinyuana Smith places T-shirts on a table at city hall as people make their way in to collect cleaning supplies. Also pictured, Susan Berry cleans an area at the corner of Rosser and Arkansas streets Saturday morning.
Cleaning up the town
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
