The Forrest City Code Enforcement Office is working to clear trash from behind the Jordan’s Convenience Store on East Broadway, left behind by a population of homeless individuals, according to city officials. Forrest City Mayor Cedric Williams, left, leads Antoinio Sifuentes and Randy Woodward to a dumpster as they remove trash from behind the business. 

