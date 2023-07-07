IMG_0567.jpg

Forrest City School Board member Annie Norman climbs a rock wall at the wellness center at Central Elementary School during a tour of the new building Thursday afternoon as construction manager Sen. Reginald Murdock, D-Marianna, looks on. A new wellness center was also built on the Stewart Elementary campus which the board toured after the Central stop.

Tags

Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition

Recommended for you