Forrest City School Board President Sandra Taylor, left, congratulates Ronald Lewis after the board on Thursday approved hiring him to coach football in the district. Lewis’s wife and son, Kayla and Aiden, are also pictured. Lewis also has another son, Liam.
featured
Coach Lewis joins Forrest City School District
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
