Best.jpg

Nathan Odom, an interpreter with Parkin Archeological State Park, talks to Francis Gorman and her grandson, John Hillis, about different types of pioneer and Native American games. Odom’s booth was set up at the 30th annual Colt Pioneer Day, held Saturday on the grounds of the William Stone House. More pictures from this year’s event can be found on Page 8 of today’s Times-Herald.

Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition

Recommended for you