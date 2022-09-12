Nathan Odom, an interpreter with Parkin Archeological State Park, talks to Francis Gorman and her grandson, John Hillis, about different types of pioneer and Native American games. Odom’s booth was set up at the 30th annual Colt Pioneer Day, held Saturday on the grounds of the William Stone House. More pictures from this year’s event can be found on Page 8 of today’s Times-Herald.
featured
Colt Pioneer Day
- Katie West
-
- Updated
- Comments
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition