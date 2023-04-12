The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas gave away another round of commodities this morning with the help of local volunteers. Heath Mayo, left, and Misti Christie, volunteers with the Steering Straight Recovery Ranch in Forrest City, load commodities into a car during this morning’s event.
featured
Commodities
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition