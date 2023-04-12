commodities 3col.jpg

The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas gave away another round of commodities this morning with the help of local volunteers. Heath Mayo, left, and Misti Christie, volunteers with the Steering Straight Recovery Ranch in Forrest City, load commodities into a car during this morning’s event. 

